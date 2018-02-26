William Roland “Bubba” Pardo lll

PARDO, WILLIAM ROLAND, III — “Bubba” Pardo, age 62, of Irving, TX passed away on February 14, 2018 in his home after a long illness. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20 at Heartfield-Ritter Funeral Home in Hearne, TX, followed by burial in Norwood Cemetery.

Bubba was born in Fort Worth, TX on September 19, 1955 to William Roland Pardo, Jr. and Faye Mullins Pardo, both of Hearne. He lived in Fort Worth and Irving, where he graduated from Nimitz High School. Bubba worked as a framing carpenter for new home construction and was a skilled woodworker. As a youngster, Bubba loved riding his mini-bike and trail bikes, and went on to race motocross during his teenage and young adult years. Later, his favorite hobby became carving beautiful wooden crossbows. A lifelong animal lover, Bubba was especially devoted to his last dog, a Yorkshire Terrier named Spanky.

Bubba is preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, and nephew Robert Rehberg. He is survived by sisters Connie Smart-Baker (and husband Jeff Baker) of Irving and Cynthia (Ray) Rehberg of Erie, CO; niece Becky (Phil) Davis of Colleyville, TX; nephews Sam (Jennifer) Smart of Allen, TX and Ben Rehberg of Boulder, CO; grandnieces McKeylee Smart, Abby Davis, and Madeline Davis; grandnephew Ethan Smart; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bubba’s good friends Stacy Stuberg and Pam Hicks also survive him, and his family would like to thank them for their kind and gracious care and assistance during his final months.