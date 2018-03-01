Update: Traffic Alert

Due to inclement weather, the exit ramp from SH 114 to Loop 12/Tom Braniff Drive/Cistercian will be closing Thursday, March 1, at approximately 7 p.m. The new ramp is expected to be open by mid-2019.

Traffic will detour to reach Loop 12 by taking Spur 482 to Loop 12/Spur 348 and to south Loop 12. The detour will be marked.

The day after the ramp is closed the SH 114 westbound frontage road will close from Spur 482 to the Loop 12 frontage road. The SH 114 main lanes will remain open for the duration of the project.

Traffic from the frontage road of Spur 482 headed to the westbound frontage road will be sent onto westbound SH 114 main lanes. Traffic will be in this pattern until spring of 2019.

These closures are necessary to construct the Irving Signature Bridge over SH 114 at Texas Plaza. The Irving Signature Bridge will connect to future developments on either side SH 114, including the former stadium site. This is the first phase of construction for the $40 million bridge project. The project is estimated to be substantially complete in late summer of 2019.

The state-of-the-art bridge will include an aesthetic package funded by the City of Irving. The bridge is funded by State and Federal funds.

