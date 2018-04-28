‘Go Irving’ Showcases District Offerings

Posted By: Tricia Sims April 28, 2018

Irving Independent School District hosted a showcase for the community called ‘Go Irving!’ at Singley Academy on Saturday, April 14. More than 3,000 Irving ISD supporters attended the district event. “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase all the things happening in Irving ISD,” Irving ISD Superintendent Jose Parra said. All three floors…

About the Author

Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.

