Repair Work Winding Down As Las Colinas APT Faces 3rd Closure

Passengers on the Las Colinas Area Personal Transit System (APT) should prepare for at least one more shutdown, as construction upgrade approaches its final phase.

DART will again provide shuttle bus service over the APT route, this time for the week of May 7-11, 2018. Route 503 buses will again meet Orange Line trains at Las Colinas Urban Center Station and operate in a counter-clockwise loop over Lake Carolyn Parkway, Riverside, Las Colinas Boulevard and O’Connor Boulevard. Hours of operation will be 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Frequency will be approximately 15-20 minutes. The shuttle, like the APT, will remain free to customers.

SOURCE: DART.org