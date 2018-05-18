2018 AT&T Byron Nelson Day 1 [PHOTOS]

The biggest golf game in Texas in underway once again at the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson. This year mark the 50th anniversary of the tournament, and is being held for the first time at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas. At the end of Day 1, Marc Leishman of Australia lead the competition…
