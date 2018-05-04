Arbor Day Celebrates Trees, Provides Environmental Education

City of Irving’s Parks and Recreation department brought knowledge in a fun way to the community with the annual Arbor Day celebration in Heritage Park on April 28. “This event is a more of a one on one type of setting, that way we can talk to people individually and answer the questions they have,”…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register