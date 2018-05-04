Bike Fest Celebrates Bicyclists of All Ages

Two wheels were better than four at the 2018 Irving Bike Fest presented at North Lake College on Saturday, April 28. The event, hosted by both North Lake and the City of Irving, promoted bike safety and awareness for kids and adults of all ages. Activities includes a 10-mile bike ride and a 30-mile bike…
About the Author
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."