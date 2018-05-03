Breakfast With the Stars Celebrates the Rising Stars of Irving ISD

The Irving Schools Foundation celebrated the rising stars of tomorrow at the 31st Annual breakfast with the Stars presented at the Irving Convention Center on Tuesday, April 24. Students, parents, and educators came out to the annual scholarship recognition breakfast to celebrate some of the stellar achievements of Irving ISD’s Class of 2018. This year,…
