BREAKING NEWS: Big Beat closes after two months of business

The Big Beat Dallas concept at Toyota Music Factory announced earlier today the complex is closing their doors at 12 a.m. on Tuesday evening, 5/29/18. The area which includes five restaurants with bars surrounding an outdoor stage and plaza opened in March 2018.

“We are disappointed to learn that Billy Bob Barnett and his team have decided to close their concept,” said Noah Lazes, president of ARK Group and developer of Toyota Music Factory. “The concept Barnett built is high quality and well designed. Unfortunately, even the most successful entertainment districts can have tenant turnover.”

Big Beat Dallas posted a statement on Facebook stating: “We have been advised by our attorneys that we should discontinue our business operations as a result of the inability to operate with any efficiency due to the lack of parking efficiencies, the inability to operate the plaza as a result of landlord interference, and other material factors affecting our business.” The post was contributed to Billy Bob Barnett, Big Beat Dallas’ owner.

The post has since been deleted.

According to a Toyota Music Factory security guard, many of the staff left the complex at 1 p.m. today.

The story is developing, more updates to come.