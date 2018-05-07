Charles Elton Wyatt, 88 of Irving, died at his home on Monday, April 16, 2018.

He was born in Hawkins, Texas (Wood County) on September 3, 1929 to Benjamin Corban and Mary Gladys (Snow) Wyatt. Survivors include his wife, Mona Wyatt; Children: Linda Grigsby and husband Drury of Pflugerville, Sherri Millington and husband Steve of Dallas, Heather DellAversano of Irving, Larry Charles Wyatt and wife Robin of Chicago; nine grandchildren: Emily Hay (David),Sara Grigsby Gomez (Joe), Homer Grigsby; Charla Thompson (Ryan), Molly Indiana Wyatt, Meredith Millington; Gwen Emmons, John DellAversano; Corbin Wyatt; and four great-grandchildren Henry Wyatt Thompson, Margaret Thompson; Charles Hay, Elliot (Spike) Hay; and sister, Rose Moore of Ft. Worth. He is preceded in death by two siblings, Bruce Wyatt and Mozelle Williams.

A memorial service was be held on Saturday, May 5th at 1:00 p.m. at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home, 606 West Airport Freeway, Irving, Texas 75062. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Silver Serenaders of Texas, P. O. Box 223911, Dallas, TX 75222.