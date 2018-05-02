Closures of North and Southbound Loop 12 in Irving and Dallas

Pending inclement weather or schedule changes, SouthGate Constructors will set bridge beams on the new SH 183 bridge over Loop 12 this weekend. This work will require the closure of northbound Loop 12 on Friday night and the closure of southbound Loop 12 on Saturday night, as well as various ramp closures.

From 9PM on Friday, May 4 to 10AM on Saturday, May 5:

Northbound Loop 12 from SH 183 to SH 114 closed.

Northbound Loop 12 entrance ramp from Grauwyler Rd. closed.

Eastbound SH 183 frontage road ramp to northbound Loop 12 closed.

Click here for detour.

From 9PM on Saturday, May 5 to 10AM on Sunday, May 6:

Southbound Loop 12 from I-35E to SH 183 closed. Click here for detour.

Eastbound SH 114 exit ramp to southbound Loop 12 closed. Click here for detour.

Southbound LBJ TEXpress direct connector ramp from I-35E to southbound Loop 12 closed.

Portable changeable message boards have been placed in advance to inform the traveling public of the closures. Drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly.

The 28-mile Midtown Express project (SH 183 Managed Lanes Project) is expected to improve mobility by expanding SH 183 from SH 121 in Euless to Interstate (I) 35E in Dallas, as well as SH 114 from SH 183 to SH 121/International Parkway and a portion of Loop 12 from SH 183 to I-35E. The $847 million project includes design, reconstruction and rehabilitation of deteriorating roadways and the addition of TEXpress Lanes (toll managed lanes).

For more information, visit the project’s website: www.drivemidtown.com, or call the toll-free hotline 844-418-3114. The Midtown Express Project can also be found on Twitter (@DriveMidtown) and Facebook. There is also a new free mobile app which can be downloaded by searching “Midtown Express” in the Apple of Google stores.

SOURCE SouthGate Constructors