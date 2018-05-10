Corporation Donates to Irving Family Advocacy Center

Photo provided by Meribeth Sloan

Posted By: Tricia Sims May 10, 2018

NEC Corporation of America gave the Irving Family Advocacy Center a boost of $75,000 to pay for the center’s play therapy program and enhancements to its training rooms on Friday morning, April 27. The Irving Family Advocacy Center (IFAC) is a non-profit organization that offers free counseling for Irving residents who are victims of crime,…

