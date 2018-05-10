Corporation Donates to Irving Family Advocacy Center

NEC Corporation of America gave the Irving Family Advocacy Center a boost of $75,000 to pay for the center’s play therapy program and enhancements to its training rooms on Friday morning, April 27. The Irving Family Advocacy Center (IFAC) is a non-profit organization that offers free counseling for Irving residents who are victims of crime,…
About the Author
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.