Critical Need for Volunteers at Summer Games

ARLINGTON, Texas – Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is short on volunteers for next month’s statewide Summer Games. The event will feature more than 3,000 participants competing in one of six different sports. At the moment, the organization needs more than 2,500 volunteers to help run the events. Volunteers are needed to help facilitate competition in…

