Dallas County Promise Offers Free Tuition College for Class of 2019

Posted By: Ariel Graham May 10, 2018

The Class of 2019 graduating from MacArthur High School and Singley Academy will be able to attend college tuition-free, thanks to the Dallas County Promise. The Dallas County Promise is a unique partnership between school districts, colleges, universities, and communities designed to increase college completion throughout Dallas County. The promise states all high school seniors…

This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only.
About the Author

Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."

