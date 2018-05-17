Eric De Los Santos Named Irving High Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach

Eric De Los Santos, who has 16 years of experience teaching and coaching in North Texas school districts, has been named athletic coordinator and head football coach at Irving High School. He begins his new role immediately. “It is with great anticipation, optimism and excitement that we announce Coach Eric De Los Santos as the…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register