Eric Michael Westerman, age 22, died peacefully with his loved ones by his side on Saturday, May 5, 2018. He was born on Saturday, November 4, 1995 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Eric attended and graduated from Halls High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, class of “2014”, after graduation he attended Pellissippi State. He enjoyed all aspect of the arts, so it was no surprise that the highlight of his school years were 2013 and 2014, when he sang with the Madrigals of Halls. He is reunited in Heaven with his grandparents Jack and Wanda Westerman of Ohio and grandparents Ralph and Evelyn Smith of Alabama. Left to cherish his memory and the times they had with him are his father Douglas R. Westerman, US Army, Ret. and wife Debbie of Miamisburg, OH; mother Deb Smith of Knoxville, TN; uncle Gary and aunt Kristy Westerman of Irving, TX; cousin Kara Westerman and her daughter Aurora Mae both of Natrona Springs, PA, along with numerous extended family and friends. The family requests memorial donations to the University of Tennessee Trauma Surgical ICU Center. The family received friends Thursday, May 10, 2018 between 5:00 and 7:00 pm, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, 4131 East Emory Rd., in Knoxville, with the funeral service immediately following. A graveside service was held at Crook Cemetery in Ohatchee, Alabama, on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 4:00 pm. Condolences may be left for the Westerman family at www.mynattfh.com.

