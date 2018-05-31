Future Leaders Challenges Students to Redevelop Texas Stadium

Students were invited to the Irving Transportation Investment Summit’s new Future Leaders Competition kickoff at The Study USA business innovation center on Tuesday, May 22. Over the summer, teams of students will create plans to redevelop the former Texas Stadium site. “The Future Leaders Competition was a brainchild of the City Council, the City of…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register