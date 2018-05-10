Girl Scouts STEM Center of Excellence Blends Camping with Technology

Girl Scouts traded in cookies and campfires for coding and robotics during the grand opening celebration of the STEM Center of Excellence at Camp Whispering Cedars in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, May 3. Located in the heart of the 92-year-old campground, the STEM Center blends traditional Girl Scout campground activities with more modern, cutting-edge technological…
About the Author
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."