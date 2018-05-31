Grand Prairie Celebrates Memorial Day, Honors Veterans

More than 200 people honored and remembered Grand Prairie veterans fallen in the line of duty and was presented at the Veterans Park on Monday morning, Memorial Day, May 28. “It’s important to celebrate this holiday, because not only do we have veterans who are still with us, but the veterans who have fallen and…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register