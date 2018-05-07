Grand Prairie Hosts Cinco De Mayo Parade [PHOTOS]

The City of Grand Prairie celebrated Cinco de Mayo with the largest parade in the city on Saturday, May 5th. In addition to the parade, the event also featured entertainment throughout the day, including performance from students of Grand Prairie ISD, mariachi bands, folkroico dancers and more. You can view photos from the festivities below:…
