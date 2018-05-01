Irving City Council Place 6 Candidates Answer Questions

City Council elections for Irving will take place Saturday, May 5. The only contested position is Place 6. The two candidates are Shayan Elahi and Albert Zapanta. Only voters living in District 6 can vote on this race as Place 6 is a single member district. Rambler Newspapers reached out to the Place 6 candidates…
