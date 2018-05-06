Irving Great Days of Service Helps Homeowners

Every spring since 2002 interfaith teams of volunteers gather to improve the lives of Irving homeowners who face difficulty in maintaining their properties. Great Days of Service 2018 marshalled some 200 volunteers from eight worshipping communities and service organizations who braved unusually chilly weather and rain to complete 18 projects across the community April 6-7…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register