Irving High Alumni Reminisce & Stay Connected

The Irving high school classes of 1940s and 50s are true examples of remaining a tight-knit group of friends. Groups of classes from the two decades have been meeting for lunch every other month since the mid-1990s. With the numbers of original students dwindling, the time together seems more precious. “For me personally, I feel…
About the Author
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.