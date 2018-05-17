Irving ISD Art Student Honored with State Award

MacArthur High School junior Tasfia Maahi received the state’s highest recognition for visual arts, the Gold Seal Award, at the recent VASE (Visual Arts Scholastic Event) competition in San Marcos, Texas. Approximately 34,000 works of art by student artists were submitted at regional events throughout the state this year. Of those, 2,200 advanced to the…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register