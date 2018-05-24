Irving Soccer Team Plays in Championship Tournament

The Irving High School Boys Soccer team made history this year by becoming the first soccer team in the Irving Independent School District to compete in the University Interscholastic League Boys Soccer 6A State Championship Tournament. “This is pretty historic,” Ahna Gomez, Irving High School principal, said. “This was really huge for the city and…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register