Irving Student Colin Craft Named to Dean’s List at McMurry University

ABILENE, TX (05/17/2018)– Colin Craft from Irving TX has been named to the Spring 2018 Dean’s List at McMurry University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have maintained at least a 3.5 grade point average while taking 12 or more credit hours. McMurry University was founded in 1923 as a United…

