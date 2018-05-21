Irving Students Make Midwestern State University Spring Honor Roll

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (May 17, 2018) – Midwestern State University recognized 1,124 honor students for the Spring 2018 semester. The President’s Honor Roll included 424 students, the Provost’s Honor Roll included 299 students and the Dean’s Honor Roll included 401 students. A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with no grade lower than…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register