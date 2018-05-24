Keep Irving Beautiful Seeks Nominations for Annual Awards

Keep Irving Beautiful is asking for nominations to be submitted for the 2018 “Mayor and KIB Annual Awards.” These awards honor local individuals, organizations and businesses that have gone above and beyond in making significant contributions towards making Irving a better place to live, work, play or visit. KIB calls them their “environmental stars” and…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register