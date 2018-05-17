MacArthur Entrepreneur Students Pitch Way to Nationals

Posted By: John Starkey
Two teams of students in the school of business and entrepreneurship at MacArthur High School are bound for nationals, after an impressive showing at the World Series of Entrepreneurship – High School Venture Pitch Competition in Dallas. Juniors Kylen Love and Daniel Soto won first place, $5,000 for their business, “X-Tra Extension,” and a $5,000…
