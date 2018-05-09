MacArthur Technology Students Snag State Wins

Posted By: John Starkey
May 9, 2018
Arts/AV students from MacArthur High School excelled at the state Technology Student Association competition, held April 16 and 17 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. MacArthur students claimed 17 gold medals, five second-place wins and four third-place finishes. SOURCE Irving ISD…
… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register