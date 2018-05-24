Middle Schools Orchestras Excel at UIL Contest

A few weeks ago, Irving ISD’s middle school orchestras made an exceptional appearance at the Region 20 UIL Concert & Sight-Reading contest. Nine schools received the sweepstakes award, earning superior ratings in both concert and sight-reading. Crockett and Johnson’s non-varsity orchestras performed their way into sweepstakes, as did Lamar’s full orchestra. The varsity musicians at…

