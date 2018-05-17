Nimitz Students Win at State Water Meter Competition

Nimitz High School students swept the competition at Texas Water 2018, the largest regional water conference in the United States. Senior Luis Saravia Maltez and juniors Jasmine Gurrolla, Cody George and Ariel Escobar placed first through fourth, respectively, in the Junior Meter Madness competition. The competition, which was held in San Antonio, measured their skill…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register