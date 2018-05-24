Nimitz Wins Independent English Debate 4 Years Straight

For the fourth consecutive year, English Language Learner (ELL) students from Nimitz High School debated their way to the top, winning the 5th annual Independent English District-Wide Debate. With the win, each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Irving Schools Foundation. Irving’s team placed second, and the MacArthur team came in third. Teams…

