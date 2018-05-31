Peak Music Festival Comes to Irving Arts Center

Middle school bands and orchestras had their first taste of playing on a professional stage at the Peak Music Festival held in part at the Irving Arts Center on Wednesday, May 23. The Peak Music Festival gives middle school and high school bands and orchestras from all over DFW the opportunity to perform in professional…
