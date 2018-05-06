Poetry Thrives in the Park

Poets participating in Irving’s first Poetry in the Park met in Irving’s Centennial Park on Saturday, April 28, in celebration of National Poetry Month. Organized and presented by the South Irving Public Library, the group of approximately 20 attendees included library workers, impassioned poets from the Dallas Poetry Slam, and other poetry lovers. The poems…

