Rambler Community Calendar June 1 – June 8

Irving ISD Commencement June 1 – 2 Irving ISD commencement ceremonies will be held over the span of two days at the Potter’s House, 6777 Kiest Blvd. in Dallas. The 2018 schedule is as follows: Friday, June 1, 2018 Irving High School – 12 p.m. Nimitz High School – 6 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018…

