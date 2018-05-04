Rambler Community Calendar: May 5th – May 11th

Oakview Baptist Church Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show May 5, 12-3 pm Oakview Baptist Church is hosting a car, truck & motorcycle show at 1004 S. Story Rd, Irving, 75060. This show is benefiting Irving Cares. This event is free to the public. Food & beverages available through Man Cave BBQ. To enter a vehicle…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register