Study Shows Further Evidence Indoor Tanning is Addictive

According to a recent study, one in five young white women who have used a tanning bed in the past year exhibit signs of dependence on the activity. The study, published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, is the latest in a mounting pile of evidence…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register