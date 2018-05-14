University of Dallas English Majors Present Senior Novel

Twenty-seven University of Dallas English majors recently presented their capstone senior novel projects, the culmination of intensive research and writing on a major English-language novel. The senior capstone project is required of all English majors in order to satisfy their degree requirements. Four of the twenty-seven students are from Irving, Texas: Mary Armato Carolyn Mackenzie…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register