Wanda Joanne Westerman, age 86, previously of Cincin nati, Ohio, died Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Miller Farm Place in Centerville, Ohio. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to Joel Lucas and Lula Estella (Piatt) Roberts on May 20, 1931. Wanda married the love of her life, Jack Leroy Westerman on April 5, 1952, and moved from her beloved Columbus to Cincinnati, Ohio. She had a short career in nursing, before making the decision to become a full-fledged home-maker after the birth of their two sons and the family’s moves to Utah, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, and the eventual return to Cincinnati, due to Jack’s profession taking the family from state to state. Whenever possible Wanda enjoyed active involvement in her church and was a constant and faithful reader of the Bible and daily devotionals. Wanda is reunited in Heaven with her husband of 61 years, Jack Westerman, both parents, infant sister June Luella Roberts, sisters and brothers in law Gladys and Jim Ladkin, Beulah and Morey Whittecar, and brother David Roberts. Left behind to cherish her memory are son Douglas Robert Westerman, US Army, Ret. and wife Debbie of Miamisburg, OH; son Gary Lee Westerman and wife Kristy of Irving, TX; grandson Eric Michael Westerman of Knoxville, TN; granddaughter Kara Leigh Westerman and her daughter Aurora Mae Westerman, both of Natrona Springs, PA; nephew Danny Whittecar and wife Kathy; niece Diane Whittecar along with other loving extended family and friends. To honor Wanda’s living request, a small family gathering will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Ohio, where her urn will be placed in a niche overlooking the garden where her parents are buried. Family requests memorials be made to Kindred Hospice of Dayton, 7887 Washington Village Drive, Suite 350, Dayton, OH 34349-3986 or Alzhiemer’s and Dementia Research, www.alz.org.

