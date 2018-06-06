Area Residents Among Austin College 2018 Graduates

SHERMAN, TEXAS— Some 280 members of the Austin College Class of 2018 received Bachelor of Arts diplomas from President Steven O’Day in Commencement exercises May 13. Another 12 students earned Master of Arts in Teaching degrees. The Commencement address was provided by veteran journalist Joyce A. Davis of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She received an honorary doctorate during the ceremony…

