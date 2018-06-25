BREAKING: Three-Alarm Fire Destroys Mexican Restaurant

A large three-alarm fire destroyed a Mexican restaurant in Irving on Monday, June 25th.

At approximately 7:38 AM, firefighters and first responders were called to Restaurante Danals, located on the 500 block of North O’Connor. Upon arrival, first responders reported seeing flames shooting through the top of the building. The fire was eventually elevated to a three-alarm fire at 7:54 AM. The roof of the building had also collapsed while water cannons extinguished flames in the back of the building.

At the time of this article, the cause of the fire has not been disclosed and no injuries have been reported. Check back with Rambler Newspapers for more details on this developing story.