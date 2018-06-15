Canal Fest Celebrates Irving’s Cultural Diversity

Visitors traveled the world without ever leaving Las Colinas during the 5th annual Canal Fest hosted at the Las Colinas Urban Center on Saturday, June 9. Performers from all corners of the world shared their heritage and cultures. This year’s event saw nearly 30 different acts ranging from African drummers and storytellers, to traditional Scottish…
