Canal Fest Celebrates Irving’s Cultural Diversity

TOPICS:
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Posted By: Ariel Graham June 15, 2018

Visitors traveled the world without ever leaving Las Colinas during the 5th annual Canal Fest hosted at the Las Colinas Urban Center on Saturday, June 9. Performers from all corners of the world shared their heritage and cultures. This year’s event saw nearly 30 different acts ranging from African drummers and storytellers, to traditional Scottish…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."

Related Articles