Coppell Festival Remembers Spirit of Pioneers

The second annual Pioneer Day in Old Town Coppell was celebrated with a parade, local vendors, and music talent Jessica McVey on Saturday, June 16. Corn husk doll-making, composting, petting farm animals, and churning butter were among the event activities. Hosted by the Coppell Chamber of Commerce, the family event honored the town’s earliest settlers…

