DCCCD Police Chief Lauretta Hill Honored for Law Enforcement Career

During her long career with several police departments, Lauretta Hill, Dallas County Community College District’s police chief, has placed a high priority on service, safety and transparency. Last month, the Police Executive Research Forum awarded her with its most coveted prize: the distinguished 2018 Gary P. Hayes Memorial Award. The honor recognizes officers who exemplify…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register