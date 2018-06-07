FCCLA Students Bound For Nationals

Posted By: John Starkey
June 7, 2018
Three Irving ISD high schools are sending students to the FCCLA national competition to be held at the end of June in Atlanta, Ga. The student include: Irving – Antonio Sariano, Jesel Reyes, Paola Garcia, Michele Santana, Jennifer Mijares, Steve Hidalgo; MacArthur – Wereba Hamde, Samira Syed; Singley – Kayla Valentine, Ashley Barcenas, Trevor Ellenbecker,…
