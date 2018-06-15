Former Black Hawk Pilot Teaches Confidence Skills

Former U.S. Army Black Hawk pilot Elizabeth McCormick served as the keynote speaker during the quarterly Women in Business lunch hosted by the Coppell Chamber of Commerce at Hackberry Creek Country Club. During her speech, she shared the secrets to her success while overcoming overwhelming obstacles as a helicopter pilot. “There is no autopilot in…
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.