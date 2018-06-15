Former Black Hawk Pilot Teaches Confidence Skills

Former U.S. Army Black Hawk pilot Elizabeth McCormick served as the keynote speaker during the quarterly Women in Business lunch hosted by the Coppell Chamber of Commerce at Hackberry Creek Country Club. During her speech, she shared the secrets to her success while overcoming overwhelming obstacles as a helicopter pilot. “There is no autopilot in…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register