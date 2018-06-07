Grand Prairie Showcases Local Talent, Raises Funds

Under the bright lights of Uptown Theatre, Grand Prairie residents ranging from 8 to 60 years showed off their unique skills during the second annual Grand Prairie’s Got Talent, Thursday May 31. Twenty-four participants competed in three categories from which a winner was chosen and presented a cash prize. All proceeds from the talent show…
