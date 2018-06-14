Hope Irving Features Rumble Showdown

Posted By: Daisy Silos
June 14, 2018
The Christian Wrestling Federation (CWF) presented its annual free wrestling match at Hope Irving Church on Saturday, June 2. This year, the wrestling match was combined with a motorcycle show into an event called Rumble of Hope. “This is the second year we did the bike show, and it’s actually grown a bit,” Scott Baird,…
… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register