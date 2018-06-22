Irving Election run off results with Zapata

Irving voters elected Albert Zapata for Place 6 on the City Council with an unofficial total of 52.2 percent of the vote. Shayan Elahi received 47.8 percent of the vote. In the first vote on May 5, Zapata finished within seven votes of his opponent Elahi. Irving’s City Council Place 6 election, between candidates, Elahi,…

